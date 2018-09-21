A suspect is in custody after crashing into two other vehicles at an intersection near Clear Lake.City of South Houston police were chasing the suspect around 9:30 a.m. Friday.The chase lasted for about 20 minutes. It ended when the suspect crashed at Highway 3 and Dixie Farm.SkyEye was over the scene where a silver sedan, a white Cadillac and a black minivan were slammed into each other.There's no word on what sparked the chase or if anyone was hurt.This is a developing story. We'll update it with details as they become available.