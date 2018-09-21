Suspect crashes into 2 other vehicles during police chase near Clear Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Chase suspect slams into car near Clear Lake

A suspect is in custody after crashing into two other vehicles at an intersection near Clear Lake.

City of South Houston police were chasing the suspect around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The chase lasted for about 20 minutes. It ended when the suspect crashed at Highway 3 and Dixie Farm.

SkyEye was over the scene where a silver sedan, a white Cadillac and a black minivan were slammed into each other.

There's no word on what sparked the chase or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. We'll update it with details as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecrashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wet and stormy weekend ahead
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, at in-home day care
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
Show More
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
SALE ALERT! Toys up to 65 percent off on Walmart's website
Home security video shows repairman sniffing girl's underwear
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Crews attempting to finish major project on US-290 this weekend
More News