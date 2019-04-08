Suspect claims he killed man in self-defense in NE Harris Co

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to 23121 FM 2100. One male was confirmed deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. No additional details at this time. Homicide & CSU Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/LydYXtT96A — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 7, 2019

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in northeast Harris County where a man was found shot to death.The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on the 23000 block of FM 2100 in Huffman.Deputies said the property's manager was letting a man live in a travel trailer near the back of his property. He said the two were involved in some type of disturbance when the man threatened him with a knife.The property manager told deputies he shot the man at least twice, claiming self-defense. Deputies said he's cooperating with homicide detectives.The only witness was a person who arrived on the scene after the shooting took place. Deputies said the man shot to death reportedly helped out at one of the businesses on the property, but all the businesses were closed.No arrests have been made. Deputies said the district attorney will decide on charges or if the case will be referred to the grand jury.