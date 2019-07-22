Suspect charged in Walgreens shooting faces judge, claims innocence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with shooting a carpool driver in the face outside a Walgreens store in northwest Harris County on Friday.The suspect, 34-year-old Charles Garza, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with aggravated assault.Garza is trying to tell investigators he was not the one behind the shooting, saying that he works nights and was asleep at the time.The sheriff's office said the victim had just dropped off several co-workers when Garza's vehicle pulled up next to his gold Honda Civic.Investigators said Garza walked up to the Civic and exchanged words with the victim.Witnesses told deputies there was no yelling or an argument, but that a gunshot rang out shortly after.Garza took off, leaving the man with a gunshot wound to the face.The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital via Life Flight. He is in critical condition, but stable, according to deputies.Deputies said Garza shot the man through the driver's side window of his vehicle. Shattered glass could be seen on the ground outside the Walgreens as deputies try to piece together what happened.Garza faced a judge Sunday afternoon. His father said Garza does not speak English.Garza is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.We're told this Walgreens does not have exterior cameras, leaving deputies with the task of gathering as many details as possible from witnesses on scene.Investigators said they do not know a motive in the shooting.It was not immediately known whether the victim and Garza know each other.