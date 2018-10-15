Man accused in attempted kidnapping of teen outside library charged with terroristic threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar Santay has been charged with attempted kidnapping and terroristic threat, according to court documents.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man faces charges after authorities say he is suspected in the attempted kidnapping of a teen on Oct. 8.

Oscar Santay, 30, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and terroristic threat, according to court documents.

Court documents say the 13-year-old girl was outside of the library at the corner of Clarewood and Fondren when Santay approached her from behind and asked her if she had a telephone. The suspect then reportedly grabbed her by the body.

Santay attempted to drag the girl away from the library and had threatened to kill her if she screamed, authorities say. The girl managed to escape Santay's grip and sought help.

Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who may have had similar encounters with Santay and ask that anyone with information contact HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionkidnappingterror threatkidnapteenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
COLDER WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through
Front seems to swallow downtown Houston
Drive with caution as fall front arrives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in SE Houston
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Show More
Mom who couldn't swim pulled from sinking car by witness
Luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston
Woman throws 1-year-old to the ground in tantrum over beer
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $654M
ALCS GAME 2: Cole struggles as Astros fall to Red Sox, 7-5
More News