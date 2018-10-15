A Houston man faces charges after authorities say he is suspected in the attempted kidnapping of a teen on Oct. 8.Oscar Santay, 30, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and terroristic threat, according to court documents.Court documents say the 13-year-old girl was outside of the library at the corner of Clarewood and Fondren when Santay approached her from behind and asked her if she had a telephone. The suspect then reportedly grabbed her by the body.Santay attempted to drag the girl away from the library and had threatened to kill her if she screamed, authorities say. The girl managed to escape Santay's grip and sought help.Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who may have had similar encounters with Santay and ask that anyone with information contact HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600.