Suspect charged for allegedly making threats to Katy ISD schools

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been charged in connection with making a terroristic threat against two Katy ISD schools.The suspect's identity has not been released, but the district said the person is in custody.On Wednesday, a terroristic threat to Paetow High School and Stockdick Junior High was reported.Paetow High School Principal Mindy Dickerson said in a letter to parents and staff that a photo was spreading on social media showing a student at the school holding a handgun. A semi-automatic gun was also lying on the floor in the picture.The same post included a threat to Stockdick Junior High, which is right next to the Paetow campus.However, the district said the person that has been arrested is not the same one who was in the photo shared online.School officials reported the threats to Katy ISD police, who investigated.As a result of the threats, extra officers will be at both campuses Thursday morning.