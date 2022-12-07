Suspect seen using stolen card after aggravated robbery in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help tracking down the suspect of an aggravated robbery after he was caught on camera using a stolen card in west Houston.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Aug. 31, the Hedwig Village Police Department said a victim was being robbed in the 9300 block of Katy Freeway at about 1 a.m.

Investigators said during the incident, the suspect approached the victim with a gun and demanded their property.

Police believe the suspect was captured on surveillance using the victim's credit card at a nearby business after fleeing the scene.

Crime Stoppers and the Hedwig Village Police Department need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery deadly weapon on Aug. 31.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.