Houston police searching for woman accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of jewelry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and Houston PD's Property and Financial Division need the public's help identifying a suspect caught stealing hefty-priced jewelry from a store in west Houston on Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras at the business on the 1800 block of South Dairy Ashford captured the entire incident. The suspect, a woman, is seen stealing multiple pieces of gold jewelry valued at approximately $32,554 on Aug 2, police said.

After, the suspect fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest or charging.

Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting online at their website.