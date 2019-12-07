Suspect blames friend for carjacking that sparked 100-mph chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver authorities say carjacked someone and then led police on a 100-mph chase in that stolen vehicle has been arrested.Harris County sheriff's deputies say the chase started at Highway 6 and Little York just before 3 a.m. Friday when deputies tried to stop the SUV after running the plate and it came back as stolen.The chase, which lasted about an hour, crossed in and out of the county and city before finally ending on the north side.At one point, the driver and his girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, bailed out. Officials said they tried to run and hide between houses after dumping the SUV.K-9 units eventually tracked them down with one of the dogs biting the man.DPS troopers charged Dashaun Knox, 20, with unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle and felony evading. Knox's girlfriend was not charged.As he was being loaded into an ambulance, ABC13's Courtney Fischer asked him outright if he took the vehicle.Courtney asked, "Whose was it? They said that you carjacked somebody?""No, one of my friends took it," Knox said. He then explained that his friend let him take it.The owner of the vehicle, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13 she was carjacked in west Houston on Nov. 11."I hear this story on the news here and there, but I never imagined it would actually happen to me, and when it happened to me, I'm scared because it's my life," she said.She said two young men stole her vehicle and cell phone. Knox is not charged in the carjacking.The vehicle owner hopes Friday's chase leads to an arrest in her case. For now, she's excited police found the SUV."I'm surprised, yes," she told us. "I'm surprised, and I'm happy at the same time. I wonder how I'm going to be able to see my car. I want to be able to see my car."