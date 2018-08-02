UPDATE on SWAT scene at Channelview home: All occupants, including children, are believed to now be out of the home and have been confirmed by EMS to be unharmed. Suspect remains barricaded inside. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4P6MZD4mnZ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2018

BREAKING: manhunt for driver who lead police on chase into Channelview neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/qLMwP0WCnB — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) August 2, 2018

Officers pulled young children to safety from a home day care where a man has barricaded himself inside.The tense standoff is taking place in east Harris County at a home in the 1400 block of Ledenhall. Authorities say everyone who was in the home has gotten out safely. The suspect remains inside.A neighbor tells ABC13 the day care is well known in the neighborhood and run by a woman known as Miss Pat. About 15 to 20 children are cared for in the home, including some of Miss Pat's foster children, according to the neighbor.Armed officers searched backyards in the area after a chase ended when the driver crashed near Mincing and Ambrosden. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver fired shots at a deputy constable. No one was injured.A woman with a baby was left behind in the car when the driver took off.Officers removed some adults from the home on Ledenhall when they arrived. Roughly 30 minutes later, officers went in through a window and took a couple of children to safety.