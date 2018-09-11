Suspect barricaded after person shot in Tomball neighborhood

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is barricaded inside a home in a Tomball neighborhood where a person was reportedly shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting was reported at 1:38 p.m. in the 26100 block of La Fouche Drive in the northwest part of the county.

The victim was taken to a hospital. That person's condition was not immediately disclosed.

Tomball ISD placed schools near the neighborhood on "lockout" for students' safety. The designation also puts transportation on hold.

The school district, though, said it was notified that the situation is contained. It is waiting for further information from law enforcement before releasing students for the day.
