NEW: supervisor was stabbed, killed by his worker in the Walker Co. steel factory. Sheriff tells me the supervisor was set to retire sometime this year. Investigators aren’t sure what their issue was/how long it had been going on. #abc13 https://t.co/ctSaMpHBc1 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 10, 2019

A case of apparent workplace violence is under investigation in Waller County, where deputies say an employee stabbed his supervisor to death.Deputies were called to Orizon Industries on FM 362 near Brookshire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.Another person, a male employee, was also stabbed and flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said it appears the second victim just happened to be in the way when he was stabbed.The Waller County sheriff said it is not clear if the suspect stabbed that second man as he was coming into the building or leaving. He is in stable condition.Investigators said the suspect arrived at work and asked specifically for his supervisor, then stabbed him. That supervisor was set to retire this year and had been with the company for 20 years.An Orizon company official told ABC13 that the suspect had been working for six months with the company as a contractor.The factory will be shut down for the rest of the day while the investigation continues, and grief counselors will be on site tomorrow.