Suspect at large after stabbing supervisor to death in Waller County

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect shoots his supervisor at work in Waller County

By
BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
A case of apparent workplace violence is under investigation in Waller County, where deputies say an employee stabbed his supervisor to death.

Deputies were called to Orizon Industries on FM 362 near Brookshire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Another person, a male employee, was also stabbed and flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said it appears the second victim just happened to be in the way when he was stabbed.

The Waller County sheriff said it is not clear if the suspect stabbed that second man as he was coming into the building or leaving. He is in stable condition.

Investigators said the suspect arrived at work and asked specifically for his supervisor, then stabbed him. That supervisor was set to retire this year and had been with the company for 20 years.

An Orizon company official told ABC13 that the suspect had been working for six months with the company as a contractor.

The factory will be shut down for the rest of the day while the investigation continues, and grief counselors will be on site tomorrow.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingworkplaceBrookshire
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officer shoots woman while serving warrant in SE Houston
Killer confesses crime to girl he sexually assaulted: records
2019 RodeoHouston concert tickets go on sale today
The Oscars will not have a host: Report
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
Missing Texas teen brothers found dead in submerged SUV
The 60: Take medical marijuana classes in Houston
Border communities won't accept 'crisis' label ahead of Trump visit
Show More
Naked man driving wrong way causes traffic nightmare
Indians pitcher apologizes for how he treated Astros' fan
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
'Stranded motorist' scams man of $50 with fake gold ring
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
More News