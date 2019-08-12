Suspect asks deputies to kill him after brief chase in NW Harris County

Deputies have the vehicle stopped near N.Gessner/N.Sam Houston PW. The driver is NOW in custody. https://t.co/DUTK2zLiDQ — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 12, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Precinct 4 deputies took down a suspect, who asked deputies to kill him before he was arrested, after a brief chase in northwest Harris County.It happened around 12:00 a.m. Monday.Deputies say the suspect fled on the feeder road of Beltway 8 and later ran over spike strips near West Road. The man finally stopped on Gessner Road.Deputies say the man refused to comply with commands for about 10 minutes and would not get out of the car.Deputies eventually moved in with a K-9 and their guns drawn.The man then got out and told deputies to kill him. He was eventually tased and taken into custody.It's unclear why deputies were attempting to the pull the driver over.