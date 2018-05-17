Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man at NW Houston convenience store

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim shot and killed during a shooting at a convenience store was not the intended target. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in northwest Houston has been arrested.

Brandon Venegas, 19, is charged in connection to the death of 45-year-old Jose De Jesus Garcia.

Houston police responded at about 5:02 p.m. Monday to a call of a reported shooting at the 4000 block of Hollister Street, near Clay Road at the T&T Food Mart.

A witness at the scene told police that one to two men walked up to the parking lot and opened fire.

Authorities believe a rifle was used in this incident.

De Jesus Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingshootinghomicideHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News