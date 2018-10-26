Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with mailed pipe bombs

OPA-LOCKA, Florida --
A Department of Justice spokesperson confirms that one person is in custody in Florida in connection with the pipe bombs that have been mailed to several prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump.

A press conference will be held at the Department of Justice at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Authorities arrested a suspect in Florida Friday morning in connection with suspected explosive packages sent to prominent Democrats across the county.


Authorities have now recovered 12 packages as part of the widening investigation into suspected bombs, after devices were discovered in Florida and New York City Friday morning.

The 11th package was recovered at or near Opa-locka, Florida, and was addressed to Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released a statement on Twitter about the package sent to Booker.

The 12th device was discovered at the 52nd Street post office in Manhattan and was addressed to Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper via CNN.
Investigators were led to South Florida in part by forensic evidence obtained from the packages and from US Postal Service images of mail that is processed through their facilities. They all had a return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Timeline of Suspicious Packages
Also Friday, Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would campaign in New York and Connecticut despite a post office in Delaware intercepting two suspicious packages addressed Biden on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials also seized three more suspicious packages Thursday and said they were similar to crude suspected pipe bombs sent to George Soros, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Another was addressed to Robert De Niro, an outspoken Democratic supporter, and sent to a Manhattan address associated with the actor.

None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.

