Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety said an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a 17-year-old in New Caney.Deputies say the 17-year-old high school student was killed following the accident while he was walking on McClesky Road around 12 a.m. Sunday.Investigators say the suspect may have been going the wrong way when they struck the teen, but kept driving.They also believe the victim was leaving a quinceañera at a nearby park.A person passing by happened to see the teen in a ditch, but could not revive him.Close family friends have begun to arrive on the scene of this incident. Tony Robles says he's known the teen for most of his life."He was always a happy kid, never sad or upset about anything. Everybody is stunned, everybody is hurt," said Robles.New Caney ISD released the following statement:DPS has not released the name of the victim or the suspect.