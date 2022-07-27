Suspect charged with murder after shooting man in car with infant present in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while in his car in southwest Houston, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Grayson McGowan was charged with murder in the 176th State District Court. He is accused of the death of 31-year-old Timothy George.

At about 1 p.m. on July 10, Houston police responded to a shooting at 5907 W. Airport.

Upon arrival, investigators found George unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside his car at 12300 Hillcroft Avenue.

Homicide investigators said George had an infant in his car when he was shot and attempted to drive away in his vehicle. Investigators said the bullets passed the infant sitting in the car seat.

George was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The infant in his vehicle was not injured, according to police.

Investigators believe George got into an argument with McGowan that led to a shootout near a 24/7 convenience store. When George was struck, he drove down to the area where his car was found, lost consciousness, and crashed into several vehicles and a fence.