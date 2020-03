LCPD has an active shooter contained at Texas Ave and Hewitt St. Scene is active. Avoid the area. — League City PD (@LeagueCityPD) March 14, 2020

We're hearing the gunshots all around us. — Val🌴⛱️🐚Life'sabeach (@Tilly33368) March 14, 2020

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested after police responded to an active shooter report Friday night near Texas Ave. and Hewitt St. in League City.It is unclear what caused the shooting to begin, however, a League City resident claims to have heard gunshots nearby.One person was transported with gunshot wounds to an area hospital.