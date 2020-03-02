Suspect arrested after man shot inside Liberty Co. trailer home

A man was found dead in his Liberty County home after calling 911 and saying he had been shot, according to deputies. https://t.co/LffXdeaNNS pic.twitter.com/CTlaoSUwOV — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) March 2, 2020

PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A person suspected of shooting a man to death inside a trailer home in Liberty County was arrested Monday afternoon.The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was taken into custody at around 4 p.m. at a parking lot 10 miles away from the crime scene located on County Road 3357 in Plum Grove.Just hours before, deputies were looking for a suspect who may have gotten away in a red sedan after the deadly shooting.According to the sheriff's office, the victim called 911 and told dispatchers that he was shot multiple times. When deputies arrived at the home, they looked inside to find the man's body.With the door locked, though, one of the deputies had to climb through a window from atop of a cruiser.The suspect or the victim have not yet been identified.Deputies did not immediately disclose a motive or the relationship between the suspect and the victim.