death investigation

Suspect arrested after man shot inside Liberty Co. trailer home

By
PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A person suspected of shooting a man to death inside a trailer home in Liberty County was arrested Monday afternoon.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was taken into custody at around 4 p.m. at a parking lot 10 miles away from the crime scene located on County Road 3357 in Plum Grove.

Just hours before, deputies were looking for a suspect who may have gotten away in a red sedan after the deadly shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim called 911 and told dispatchers that he was shot multiple times. When deputies arrived at the home, they looked inside to find the man's body.

With the door locked, though, one of the deputies had to climb through a window from atop of a cruiser.

The suspect or the victim have not yet been identified.

Deputies did not immediately disclose a motive or the relationship between the suspect and the victim.



Follow Mycah Hatfield on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countydeadly shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
Husband found shot to death inside his Katy home identified
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
Woman accused of leaving boyfriend in suitcase to die
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris Co., officials say
Coronavirus patient mistakenly released went to San Antonio mall
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Joe Biden rallies in Houston one day before primary election
SPONSORED: Buckle up! Here's Chelsey's BBQ chicken chili recipe
What to know about the severe weather risk this week
Bartender charged for allegedly overserving driver in deadly crash
Show More
'This is the culprit': Photo shows damaged water line
Klobuchar, Buttigieg out: See who's still running for Dem nomination
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
86-year-old with dementia found after she went missing
UH promises expanded tuition support to eligible families
More TOP STORIES News