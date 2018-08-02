Barricaded suspect taken into custody at Harris Co. home daycare

UPDATE on SWAT scene at Channelview home: All occupants, including children, are believed to now be out of the home and have been confirmed by EMS to be unharmed. Suspect remains barricaded inside. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4P6MZD4mnZ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2018

A standoff is over after a man who barricaded himself inside a home daycare was taken into custody in east Harris CountyThe tense standoff took place at a home in the 1400 block of Leadenhall.Authorities say everyone who was in the home has gotten out safely.The children are being reunited with their parents at Fire Station 3 on Dell Dale Street.It all started with a police chase that ended when the driver crashed near Mincing and Ambrosden. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver fired shots at a deputy constable. No one was injured.A woman with a baby was left behind in the car when the driver took off.dayA neighbor tells ABC13 the daycare is well known in the neighborhood and run by a woman known as Miss Pat. About 15 to 20 children are cared for in the home, including some of Miss Pat's foster children, according to the neighbor.