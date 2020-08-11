Wife of Uber driver killed in deadly chase says she spoke with him hours before death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of an Uber driver killed during a deputy pursuit last week said she spoke to her husband just hours before his tragic death."He called me and said, 'Babe, I'm coming home," said Beatrice Bruce.Bismark Asare was a father to a 7-year-old girl and a family man, according to his wife.The suspect believed to have killed Asare was later identified as 27-year-old Daniel Martinez. He has been charged with felony murder and failure to stop and render aid, according to police. He was arrested on Thursday without incident.On Aug. 2, a Harris County deputy began following a man and a woman who were seen arguing in a parking lot near Fry Road, according to HCSO.While on the feeder road of the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse, Martinez was reportedly driving 118 MPH. While driving, he swerved around a Honda Accord driven by Asare, which caused the deputy to hit the car.Asare was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy where he later died."I just lost the gift from God to me," said his wife.At the time of the crash, a 17-year-old man, who experienced leg injuries, was seen running across I-10. He was found hiding behind Texas Children's Hospital, according to Sean Teare with the district attorney's office. The teen was later charged with felony murder.According to investigators, the female may have gotten into a black and white Jeep and driven off. A description of the female suspect was not immediately released."We have way too many pursuits that end tragically," said Teare. "The only way to stop that is to stop. When a law enforcement [officer] turns on their lights and asks you to stop, it's a command. Stop."The incident remains under investigation.