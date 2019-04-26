Police searching for suspect who allegedly fired shots at Mercedes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say people riding in a Mercedes- Benz were shot at in northwest Houston Friday morning.Authorities say around 1:15 a.m., a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy witnessed someone inside of a vehicle firing shots at a Mercedes on Kuykendahl near FM1960.According to deputies, the people inside of the targeted vehicle said they were chasing after carjackers who stole a car on Veterans Memorial.The suspects in the other car fled the scene.No injuries were reported.