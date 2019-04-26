Police searching for suspect who allegedly fired shots at Mercedes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say people riding in a Mercedes- Benz were shot at in northwest Houston Friday morning.

Authorities say around 1:15 a.m., a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy witnessed someone inside of a vehicle firing shots at a Mercedes on Kuykendahl near FM1960.

According to deputies, the people inside of the targeted vehicle said they were chasing after carjackers who stole a car on Veterans Memorial.

The suspects in the other car fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News