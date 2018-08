Officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of merchandise from several Home Depot stores across Houston.According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, merchandise was stolen from at least 15 stores across the area, including generators, welding equipment, chainsaws and paint sprayers.Investigators located some of the merchandise at a pawn shop in the 9400 block of Jensen.The suspect has not been arrested.