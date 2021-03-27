Prayer vigils held for injured DPS Trooper, shooting suspect dies by suicide

The wounded trooper, identified as Chad Walker, remained in critical condition Saturday at a Waco hospital, authorities said. Walker was shot multiple times as he answered a motorist assist call outside of Mexia, approximately 160 miles northwest of Houston, according to the Texas DPS Officers Association.
Soon after the shooting, around 5 miles outside of the city of 7,500, law enforcement from multiple agencies began an intense search for the suspect, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, of Palestine, Texas. Pinson took off into a wooded area and was on the run for several hours before his body was discovered, authorities said.
"Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit [the suspect] immediately emerged from the driver's seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit's windshield," the officers association said Saturday.
Walker suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen during the shooting.
On Saturday evening, members of the Fairfield Fire Department gathered together for a prayer vigil on behalf of Walker. Chaplain Andrew White and other local ministers led the crowd in prayer.
Another gathering 40 miles away took place in Waco near the hospital where Walker was being treated.
Pinson had a criminal history, including a ten-year prison sentence for armed robbery in Houston County, according to a 2007 edition of the Palestine Herald. He was also in the U.S. Army and was arrested by Palestine police in 2003 for military desertion, the newspaper reported.
Trooper Walker, who is from Groesbeck, joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015. He and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter, according to the association.