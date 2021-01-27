Suspect accused of shooting and injuring Harris County deputy has been detained

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of shooting and injuring a Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been detained.Moises Martinez is accused of shooting at a deputy Tuesday in the 1200 block of Forestburg Drive in north Harris County just before 6 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzales said two deputies were responding to a call for service regarding a suspicious person.When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Martinez, who pulled out a weapon and began firing toward the deputies. In the incident, one of the deputies was shot in his hands and upper torso toward his back.The deputy was taken to Northwest Houston Hospital, where he was said to be alert and conscious. He is expected to recover from his injuries."Very relieved to find out that our deputy is going to be okay," said Gonzales during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday night. "He is stable. He's conscious. He gave me a thumbs up. He was smiling."Gonzales said the injured deputy has been with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for about 18 months and served with another local agency for about six years.Martinez reportedly had two felony warrants out for him.As the investigation unfolded, dozens and dozens of law enforcement patrol cars were on the scene searching for Martinez.