deputy-involved shooting

Suspect accused of shooting and injuring Harris County deputy has been detained

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of shooting and injuring a Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been detained.

Moises Martinez is accused of shooting at a deputy Tuesday in the 1200 block of Forestburg Drive in north Harris County just before 6 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzales said two deputies were responding to a call for service regarding a suspicious person.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Martinez, who pulled out a weapon and began firing toward the deputies. In the incident, one of the deputies was shot in his hands and upper torso toward his back.

The deputy was taken to Northwest Houston Hospital, where he was said to be alert and conscious. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

"Very relieved to find out that our deputy is going to be okay," said Gonzales during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday night. "He is stable. He's conscious. He gave me a thumbs up. He was smiling."

Gonzales said the injured deputy has been with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for about 18 months and served with another local agency for about six years.

Martinez reportedly had two felony warrants out for him.

As the investigation unfolded, dozens and dozens of law enforcement patrol cars were on the scene searching for Martinez.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countyman injuredshootingdeputy involved shootingman shotharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Owner of Midtown club where 3 deputies were shot charged
DA looking into Midtown club where 3 deputies were shot
Suspect's mother identified as Midtown shooting victim
Deputy shot during training accident in Brazoria Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dog that attacked 3-year-old girl to be euthanized
How TX compares to rest of US in vaccinating people
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Waller County
First of three cold fronts arrives overnight
Grand jury 'indicted a hero' in deadly botched raid, lawyer says
Executive order sparks conversation about transgender rights
Homeowners upset over not being notified of 5G box placement
Show More
Harris Co. vaccine waitlist operating again after early error
Houston-area counties using vaccine waitlists to manage demand
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Houston home sales shatter records in unprecedented year
Texan Live's Game of Week: Livingston vs Huffman Hargrave
More TOP STORIES News