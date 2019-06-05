Surveillance video shows trooper being struck by BMW

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (KTRK) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit a trooper and took off.

Authorities released surveillance video of the hit and run last month.

It shows one trooper talking to the driver of a white BMW. The driver then takes off, hitting Trooper Arsenio Caballero.

The incident happened on May 25 at about 3:30 p.m. on an exit ramp of the Florida Turnpike near Hollywood Blvd.

Caballero, who had only been on the force for about a year, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later was released. He is still recovering at home.

The car was later found abandoned, but the driver hasn't been located.
