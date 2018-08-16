EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3966174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Marla Carter reports from a Baytown neighborhood where an 84-year-old man was shot in the back while on his morning walk.

Detectives in Baytown have released surveillance video they hope will lead to the identification of a suspect in a drive-by shooting. An 84-year-old man was shot in the back while out for a morning walk.Officials say the victim was walking with another man in his 70s about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of Pinehurst, when he was shot by someone from a car driving by.It happened in a neighborhood near Highway 146 south of the East Freeway.In the surveillance video, a light-colored four-door sedan can be seen driving through the area. It may be a Chevrolet that is missing the front license plate. Detectives believe it is the suspect vehicle. They're hoping the video will jar the memory of anyone who may have been out in the neighborhood during the time frame of the shooting.Detectives have also been interviewing friends and family of the 84-year-old victim in the hopes that they will be able to shed some light on this case. Detectives specifically want to know if there was anyone who may have wanted to harm the man. He's been described as a war veteran, a father and a man known for his kindness all throughout the neighborhood.The victim is still hospitalized and at last report is in stable condition. Detectives are hoping to speak with him later today to see if there is anything he can add to the investigation.Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at 281-420-7181, Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477) or text keyword "Baytown" plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES). You can call, text or fill out an online form - all anonymously. If the information leads to a suspect being arrested and charged, the tipster could receive an award of up to $5,000.