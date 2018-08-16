Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man in Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

Baytown detectives release video of suspect's vehicle

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Detectives in Baytown have released surveillance video they hope will lead to the identification of a suspect in a drive-by shooting. An 84-year-old man was shot in the back while out for a morning walk.

Officials say the victim was walking with another man in his 70s about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of Pinehurst, when he was shot by someone from a car driving by.

It happened in a neighborhood near Highway 146 south of the East Freeway.

In the surveillance video, a light-colored four-door sedan can be seen driving through the area. It may be a Chevrolet that is missing the front license plate. Detectives believe it is the suspect vehicle. They're hoping the video will jar the memory of anyone who may have been out in the neighborhood during the time frame of the shooting.

Detectives have also been interviewing friends and family of the 84-year-old victim in the hopes that they will be able to shed some light on this case. Detectives specifically want to know if there was anyone who may have wanted to harm the man. He's been described as a war veteran, a father and a man known for his kindness all throughout the neighborhood.

RELATED: 84-year-old man shot in drive-by while out for walk in Baytown
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Marla Carter reports from a Baytown neighborhood where an 84-year-old man was shot in the back while on his morning walk.


The victim is still hospitalized and at last report is in stable condition. Detectives are hoping to speak with him later today to see if there is anything he can add to the investigation.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at 281-420-7181, Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477) or text keyword "Baytown" plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES). You can call, text or fill out an online form - all anonymously. If the information leads to a suspect being arrested and charged, the tipster could receive an award of up to $5,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingelderlyman shotsurveillance videoBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
84-year-old man shot in back during morning walk in Baytown
Top Stories
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Body of missing pregnant woman recovered in Colorado
Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
8-year-old girl reads 300 books over the summer
Show More
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Soulful memory: ABC13 anchor recalls meeting Aretha Franklin
Decomposing head and body found near tracks in Rosenberg
Got ink? Study says it shouldn't impact your job potential
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
More News