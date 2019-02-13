Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing wife's car

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are hoping surveillance video will help them find the suspects who fatally shot a man who was fixing his wife's car in northwest Houston.

Police say they found the body of Magdaleno Reyes, who was shot to death near an apartment complex at T.C. Jester near Victory on Monday.


According to police, they believe this may have been a motivated shooting and the suspects were attempting to steal Reyes' truck.

RELATED: TC Jester deadly shooting: What we know so far
EMBED More News Videos

What we know about the deadly shooting on TC Jester



Investigators say three murder suspects robbed, or attempted to rob, a woman less than an hour and a half before committing the homicide.

Investigators say a gray car pulled up, a suspect got out of the car, shot Reyes and then drove off.

Officers say the suspect vehicle, a gray sedan, was later found on Creekmont.

According to authorities, the suspected vehicle was stolen out of Spring a couple of days ago.

Investigators say they are now reviewing surveillance video from a nearby church that captured the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police.
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
2 men wanted in violent robbery of beauty supply store
More News