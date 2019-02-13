Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car

UPDATE: Detectives say Magdaleno Reyes Escobar’s wallet and phone were stolen. He was shot, after tending to his wife’s broke down car. Police also believe the suspects that shot him, committed another robbery earlier that morning @abc13houston https://t.co/dEH3WRBYkx pic.twitter.com/7uUNhfyAIx — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 12, 2019

Houston police are hoping surveillance video will help them find the suspects who fatally shot a man who was fixing his wife's car in northwest Houston.Police say they found the body of Magdaleno Reyes, who was shot to death near an apartment complex at T.C. Jester near Victory on Monday.According to police, they believe this may have been a motivated shooting and the suspects were attempting to steal Reyes' truck.Investigators say three murder suspects robbed, or attempted to rob, a woman less than an hour and a half before committing the homicide.Investigators say a gray car pulled up, a suspect got out of the car, shot Reyes and then drove off.Officers say the suspect vehicle, a gray sedan, was later found on Creekmont.According to authorities, the suspected vehicle was stolen out of Spring a couple of days ago.Investigators say they are now reviewing surveillance video from a nearby church that captured the shooting.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police.