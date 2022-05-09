vandalism

Woman caught on camera damaging Harris County Pct. 4 substation window, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston woman caught on camera damaging Harris County Precinct 4 substation window

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested after security footage captured her damaging a window at the Harris County Precinct 4 substation, Constable Mike Herman said.

On May 7, deputies saw Jacquelyn Henry, pick up a rock and hit a window at the substation located at 20122 Holzwarth Road.

Further investigation determined that the cost of the damaged window was $2,500, said Herman.

Henry was arrested and booked at the Harris County jail for felony criminal mischief. Her bond was set at $2,500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimearrestvandalismcaught on videosurveillancesurveillance cameraharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Alleged serial stalker charged with criminal trespass and mischief
Katy bookstore vandalized with racist graffiti before grand opening
Big Bend National Park ancient rock vandalized
Fox News Christmas tree fire: Outlet's decorations set ablaze in NYC
TOP STORIES
Wife shows up after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend
Escaped inmate, correctional officer who helped him in custody: police
HPD investigation underway after body found near SW Houston school
Body found along Southwest Freeway, police say foul play was involved
Unseasonably hot temps continue into the work week
Coal unit catches fire at NRG plant in Fort Bend County
14-year-old boy dies days after being shot in west Houston, police say
Show More
Trial set in murder case of teen killed on way home from Astros game
Woman steals identity to obtain $1,200 in Marshall's gift cards
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water level plunges
Woman found shot to death at South Loop-area apartment
Watson return tops Texans' top games for Thursday's schedule release
More TOP STORIES News