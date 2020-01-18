Surveillance footage shows fatal hit-and-run near Missouri City

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly woman was hit and killed as she was crossing the street near Missouri City, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.



Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.

In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, the driver is seen pulling into a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 the driver took off moments later.

"There was a car that followed the Honda to the parking lot and was able to get us a license plate," said Skelton.

The victim was described as an elderly white female. Skelton believes the woman lives in the area and may not have been walking on a cross walk.

Deputies located the driver of the Honda around 9:45 p.m.



Skelton said this is the second deadly crash in about a week.

"We had one right down the road," he said. "It's dark and it's busy, this particular stretch, it's pretty dark."

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countycar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashwoman killedtraffic accidentperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damp and foggy until Saturday's cold front passes
'You tried to kill her': Man attacks Spring woman with machete
Alex Bregman addresses Astros sign stealing scandal
You can get married at Whataburger on Valentine's Day
Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
Kaylee's Journey: 9-year-old diagnosed with ovarian cancer
Cat accidentally gets euthanized during vet visit, family says
Show More
We Are Houston 5K Finish Line
2 men found shot inside luxury car in SW Houston
Vaping crisis: CDC focuses on THC-containing products
Man found shot to death inside apartment in west Houston
EaDo Bike Co. wants drivers to enjoy city and ride more
More TOP STORIES News