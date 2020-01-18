Surveillance footage shows fatal hit-and-run near Missouri City

FATAL HIT & RUN: @FBCSO investigators say an elderly woman was hit & killed as she crossed FM 1092 and Stafford Run Rd near Missouri City. The driver didn’t stay on scene. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/LiqZMgHKIx — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 18, 2020

Vehicle located 8000 Cook Rd. The driver is being interviewed. https://t.co/EVOVCzkaCD — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 18, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly woman was hit and killed as she was crossing the street near Missouri City, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, the driver is seen pulling into a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 the driver took off moments later."There was a car that followed the Honda to the parking lot and was able to get us a license plate," said Skelton.The victim was described as an elderly white female. Skelton believes the woman lives in the area and may not have been walking on a cross walk.Deputies located the driver of the Honda around 9:45 p.m.Skelton said this is the second deadly crash in about a week."We had one right down the road," he said. "It's dark and it's busy, this particular stretch, it's pretty dark."