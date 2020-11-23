Coronavirus

Keep holiday celebrations 'small and smart,' U.S. Surgeon General pleads

The U.S. Surgeon General is continuing to campaign for safety and sanity as Americans hunker down for a crucial stretch in the battle against the coronavirus.

In an interview with Good Morning American on Monday, Jerome Adams told Americans to keep it "small and smart" as many come together for holiday traditions in the coming weeks. The holidays are approaching as the U.S. has reported over 100,000 newly diagnosed infections for the 20th straight day according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

"I want the American people to know that we are at a dire point in our fight with this virus," Adams said.

Adams echoed the CDC guidance released last week on safe ways to celebrate this year, laying out suggestions such as:

  • Celebrate outdoors
  • Keep celebrations limited to 10 people or less
  • Prepare before any gathering by not going out in public and exposing yourself to other people


The CDC also recommended that people celebrate with people within their own household. Adams' remarks were somewhat hopeful, adding that the vulnerable will start to be vaccinated in "mere weeks."

Adams responded to a Gallop poll that showed that 42% of Americans did not trust the contents of a potential coronavirus vaccine, reiterating the vaccine was produced safely, noting 'they did not cut any safety corners. The vaccines will have more data than any other vaccine developed in history, according to Adams.

"The most reassuring thing I can say to you, America, is that when they tell me that I can get the vaccine, I will get it because I know that's the best way to protect myself and protect my family and protect my community."

Several pharmaceutical companies have come forward with news of promising trials for their respective vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Adams said Johnson & Johnson was working on a one-dose vaccine.

"When you're trying to immunize the entire planet, we want to have as many different tools in our arsenal as possible," Adams said.
