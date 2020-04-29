community strong

Southeast Houston restaurants working together to bring in customers

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- As they get ready to partially re-open, restaurant owners in areas south of Houston are working together to bring in customers.

"I feel like Houston has a lot of support systems, but out on our side of town, we're kind of the burbs and we don't necessarily get the same love," explained chef and wines sales representative Chris Colin.

So, Colin created a "Supporting Southeast Houston Area Restaurants" Facebook page last month, where you can find all the latest on local restaurant deals and information.

"Everyone in the area understands the hardships we're going through, so they're making an effort to order out for dinner, supporting us," said Charles Nguyen, the owner of Nobi Public House and Hyde Park in Webster. "They're very generous with tipping for the staff because they know people are going through hard times. Seeing that - it's very touching."

Click here to check out the page:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/234447514268248/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonsmall businessfoodcommunity strongcoronavirusbe localish houstonrestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Houston Symphony starts 'Living Room Recital' series
SPONSORED: Family-owned business working to keep employees, customers safe amid pandemic
Seabrook restaurant keeping other restaurants afloat
TUTS brings Tommy Tune Awards online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alcohol to-go sales could go on 'forever,' Gov. Abbott says
No more restrictions on drivers from Louisiana, Abbott says
All Landry's restaurants in Texas to reopen dining rooms Friday
3 teens charged in death of 53-year-old Houston man
Huntsville man dies after tree falls on his home
Testing arrives in neighborhood with virus 'hotspot' potential
Houston Symphony starts 'Living Room Recital' series
Show More
Lightning obliterates chimney of Pearland home
Today's cool front will bring back some sunshine
Missing college student killed during drug deal, docs state
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
List of Houston restaurants reopening on May 1
More TOP STORIES News