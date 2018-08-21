Just in time for the new school year, an elementary school hit hard by Hurricane Harvey will be opening, and it's thanks in part to the commitment of a supermodel.At Rhodes Elementary, flooded classroom trailers were saved and eight brand new classrooms were rebuilt by a charity spearheaded by model Petra Nemcova.After surviving the 2004 Indonesia tsunami, she created the charity "." The group rebuilds classrooms and provides emotional support for schools all over the world.The help isn't over yet. Nemcova says her charity made a two-year commitment to continue the rebuilding process.