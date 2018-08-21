ROAD TO RECOVERY

Petra Nemcova, supermodel who survived 2004 Indonesia tsunami, helps rebuild school hit by Hurricane Harvey

Rhodes Elementary School was able to reopen after getting some help from supermodel Petra Nemcova.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just in time for the new school year, an elementary school hit hard by Hurricane Harvey will be opening, and it's thanks in part to the commitment of a supermodel.

At Rhodes Elementary, flooded classroom trailers were saved and eight brand new classrooms were rebuilt by a charity spearheaded by model Petra Nemcova.

After surviving the 2004 Indonesia tsunami, she created the charity "All Hands and Hearts." The group rebuilds classrooms and provides emotional support for schools all over the world.

The help isn't over yet. Nemcova says her charity made a two-year commitment to continue the rebuilding process.
