Science

Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

It's called an exoplanet because it's located outside of our solar system.

The new discovery is about 50% bigger than Earth and is three times its mass, which is why astronomers call it a 'Super-Earth.'

It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.


And it is very hot, with an average temperature of 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.

This super-earth is about 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets ever to be discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespace
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ted Cruz continues to condemn riots despite deep criticism
Dozens of armed protesters gather at Texas Capitol
Turner says only 'legitimate' restaurants should be open
ABC13's Art Rascon says 'thank you' to Houston
Katy ISD football player hurt in crash released from hospital
Search continues for missing mom after child was found alone in car
Body found amid search for missing Liberty Co. man
Show More
UTMB's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues after cancellations
Dry through MLK Day, wetter pattern follows
Troubled Houston nightclub evacuated by fire marshal
5 shot, 1 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
Person left 'unrecognizable' after fiery crash on SW Freeway
More TOP STORIES News