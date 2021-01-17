Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.It's called an exoplanet because it's located outside of our solar system.The new discovery is about 50% bigger than Earth and is three times its mass, which is why astronomers call it a 'Super-Earth.'It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.And it is very hot, with an average temperature of 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.This super-earth is about 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets ever to be discovered.