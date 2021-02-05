Authorities will be on patrol for violators on Super Bowl Sunday

Many businesses are trying to closely follow guidance set by the CDC.
State and local authorities will also be out in full force to stop violators from hosting potential super-spreader events.
Jake's Sports Bar on Chimney Rock in southwest Houston is making adjustments from previous years. Bar manager Tom Inman said along with the typical requirements, like masking and distancing, they'll also have someone at the door counting to make sure they don't exceed the state's limit of 50% capacity limit.
"It's going to be a lot different, and it's going to be interesting," Inman said.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) will be out in force as well, making sure businesses toe the line.
TABC said in a statement:
"TABC will have Enforcement agents on patrol throughout the Super Bowl weekend, including during Sunday's game. Agents will be examining licensed businesses to ensure they're complying with the state's COVID-19 guidelines, as well as the more common alcohol safety issues."
Some businesses have not complied.
Viewers have sent ABC13 videos showing packed venues, with few people masked or social distancing.
"I think it hurts all of us. It's really sad and unfortunate that there are a few that are selfish to do those types of things," Inman said.
The TABC recommends people contact them to complain about businesses in violation by calling 1 (888) THE-TABC or email Complaints@tabc.texas.gov.
