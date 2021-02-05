Authorities will be on patrol for violators on Super Bowl Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10273964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning against big Super Bowl watch parties, saying people should "just lay low and cool it."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Super Bowl Sunday is like Christmas for most sports bars, but the pandemic means this year's event will be a bit less jolly than usual.Many businesses are trying to closely follow guidance set by the CDC.State and local authorities will also be out in full force to stop violators from hosting potential super-spreader events.Jake's Sports Bar on Chimney Rock in southwest Houston is making adjustments from previous years. Bar manager Tom Inman said along with the typical requirements, like masking and distancing, they'll also have someone at the door counting to make sure they don't exceed the state's limit of 50% capacity limit."It's going to be a lot different, and it's going to be interesting," Inman said.The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) will be out in force as well, making sure businesses toe the line.Some businesses have not complied.Viewers have sent ABC13 videos showing packed venues, with few people masked or social distancing."I think it hurts all of us. It's really sad and unfortunate that there are a few that are selfish to do those types of things," Inman said.The TABC recommends people contact them to complain about businesses in violation by calling 1 (888) THE-TABC or email Complaints@tabc.texas.gov.