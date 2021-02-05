Society

Authorities will be on patrol for violators on Super Bowl Sunday

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Super Bowl Sunday is like Christmas for most sports bars, but the pandemic means this year's event will be a bit less jolly than usual.

Many businesses are trying to closely follow guidance set by the CDC.

State and local authorities will also be out in full force to stop violators from hosting potential super-spreader events.

Jake's Sports Bar on Chimney Rock in southwest Houston is making adjustments from previous years. Bar manager Tom Inman said along with the typical requirements, like masking and distancing, they'll also have someone at the door counting to make sure they don't exceed the state's limit of 50% capacity limit.

SEE ALSO: Just lay low and cool it': Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning against big Super Bowl watch parties, saying people should "just lay low and cool it."



"It's going to be a lot different, and it's going to be interesting," Inman said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) will be out in force as well, making sure businesses toe the line.

TABC said in a statement:

"TABC will have Enforcement agents on patrol throughout the Super Bowl weekend, including during Sunday's game. Agents will be examining licensed businesses to ensure they're complying with the state's COVID-19 guidelines, as well as the more common alcohol safety issues."

Some businesses have not complied.

Viewers have sent ABC13 videos showing packed venues, with few people masked or social distancing.

"I think it hurts all of us. It's really sad and unfortunate that there are a few that are selfish to do those types of things," Inman said.

The TABC recommends people contact them to complain about businesses in violation by calling 1 (888) THE-TABC or email Complaints@tabc.texas.gov.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbarsuper bowlcoronavirus pandemicpandemicu.s. & worlddrinkingcovid 19 pandemicalcohol
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker dies near Sunnyside in SE Houston
Chilly and wet Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
Uber Eats driver carjacked by 3 suspects in N. Harris Co.
Former Astros GM and team file to dismiss wrongful termination suit
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Reward doubled in 1975 murder of 15-year-old Houston girl
Show More
LGBTQ people at higher risk of COVID-19, CDC study shows
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Astrodome's future could be decided by you
1st in the phonebook: Tom Koch located them in 1994
Texas Children's Hospital works to vaccinate young patients
More TOP STORIES News