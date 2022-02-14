Super Bowl

LA Rams fans take to streets in CA to celebrate 2022 Super Bowl win; unlawful assembly declared

Bengals vs Rams match-up ended with 23-20 LA win
EMBED <>More Videos

Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate Super Bowl win

LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of Rams fans took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

The LAPD declared the celebration an unlawful assembly, and "issued a dispersal order."

SEE MORE: Super Bowl 2022: LA Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium

Video from the scene shows a large crowd of people dancing and celebrating on the street as several cars attempt to drive through. At one point, several people were seen jumping on top of one of the vehicles passing through the area.

EMBED More News Videos

LAPD declared an unlawful assembly after Rams fans took to the streets in downtown LA to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.



Fireworks were also set off in the middle of the street several times during the celebration gathered in downtown L.A.

"We ask those that are celebrating tonight, celebrate responsibly," LAPD said. "Do not allow your actions to tarnish a great Super Bowl win."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscalifornialos angeles ramsnflsuper bowlu.s. & worldrally
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Avocado imports to US become latest victim of Mexico cartel battles
Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat
From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebrities pack Super Bowl ads
TOP STORIES
Tow truck driver charged in crash that killed baby in NW Harris Co.
Adrian Peterson arrested after fight with wife on flight to Houston
Early voting begins today for Texas primary election
Neighbors find racist, anti-Semitic flyers in Atascocita
Lovely Valentine's Day but another front moves in this week
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat
Show More
ABC13's Chauncy Glover puts brain mapping to the test
Firefighter injured by debris after couple safely escaped burning home
'Ghostbusters,' 'Animal House' producer, Ivan Reitman, dies at 75
Wife witnesses deadly hit-and-run on W Sam Houston Tollway
Man killed in Jersey Village after minor car accident, police say
More TOP STORIES News