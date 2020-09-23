Texas' largest crystal lagoon extends popular and splashy festival dates

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Since the opening in July, the Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas City has made quite the splash. More than 70,000 locals and out-of-towners have lined up to dive in and soak up the sunshine.The lagoon, located at 3240 Lago Mar Blvd., was originally planned to close on Sunday, Sept. 13. But with demand and interest surging, organizers have extended the festival schedule until Sept. 27. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance, as they said the fest typically sells out seven days ahead.Tickets for the extended days are on sale and start at $10 for children under age 13 and $15 for those 13 and older. Advance tickets can be purchased online. Tickets purchased at the on-site box office on the day of entry will be sold at the highest price levels and are subject to change. Hours for the lagoon fest are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.