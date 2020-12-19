15-year-old surrenders after threatening to harm himself and 1-year-old in N. Houston

Houston Police Department officers responded to reports of a suicidal teenager in the 200 block of Sunnyside St. in north Houston around 7:30 p.m.
When arriving on the scene, officers found the 15-year-old holding a knife and a 1-year-old infant, threatening to harm himself and the infant.
Officers were able to convince the teenager to surrender with no injuries to him or the infant.
