15-year-old surrenders after threatening to harm himself and 1-year-old in N. Houston

North officers are at 200 Sunnyside. Suicidal 15 year old male was holding a knife and a one year old infant threading to harm himself and the infant. Officers were able to convince the male to surrender with no injuries to him or the infant.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers were able to detain a 15-year-old boy who was holding a knife and threatening to harm himself and an infant without injury Friday night.Houston Police Department officers responded to reports of a suicidal teenager in the 200 block of Sunnyside St. in north Houston around 7:30 p.m.When arriving on the scene, officers found the 15-year-old holding a knife and a 1-year-old infant, threatening to harm himself and the infant.Officers were able to convince the teenager to surrender with no injuries to him or the infant.