Suicidal man in custody after shooting at police officers in Missouri City

Police said the suspect will face charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Shots were fired at officers in Missouri City as they responded to a call about a suicidal man, police say.

Officials tell Eyewitness News it all started around 1 a.m. Wednesday when they got the call about the man on Naples Point Lane and Welborn Drive.

When police arrived, they could tell that there was smoke coming from the home.

Before they could get into the home, the man inside started firing rounds at the police, officials say.

Officers then backed off.

They were not injured.

The man was taken into custody without further incident.

Police are now waiting for a search warrant before going into the home.

The man will face charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

