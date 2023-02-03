Explore all positions Sugar Land Space Cowboys are looking to fill in upcoming job fair

Do you want a job with Minor League Baseball? This is your opportunity to work with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys! The team is hosting two job fairs later this month with more information.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you want a job with Minor League Baseball? This is your opportunity to work with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys!

The video above is from a previous story.

Why not be a part of the Houston Astros' newly branded Triple-A affiliate?

SEE RELATED STORY: Astros to rename Sugar Land team from Skeeters to Space Cowboys, sources tell ABC13

You can learn more about the many positions available with the Space Cowboys at the team's job fairs on Friday, Feb. 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Constellation Field.

They are looking to fill positions including ushers, playground and parking lot attendants, retail lead associates, field operations gameday crews, ticket sellers, and more.

SEE RELATED STORY: Astros' Hunter Brown and David Hensley collect awards for time with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

All applicants must be 16 years or older.

Aramark, the official food and beverage provider of Constellation Field, will also be at the job fair looking to hiring warehouse runners, cashier, grill cooks, supervisors, cooks, and more. All applicants must be 18 years or older.

All those interested must apply online through TeamWorkOnline and attend one of the job fairs.

You can catch the Space Cowboys host the Houston Astros for an exhibition game at 7:10 p.m. on March 27 at Constellation Field. Fans can get access to tickets by purchasing a full-season or partial-season ticketing plan for the 2023 season.