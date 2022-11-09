Astros' Hunter Brown and David Hensley collect awards for time with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Relief pitcher Enoli Paredes, who appeared in 37 games for the Astros over the last three seasons, was also recognized.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jeremy Peña's postseason success in his rookie year is continued proof of the Houston Astros' effective developmental system.

More evidence is now being added to the power of the Astros' farm system with several major honors for three minor league players who spent time in "The Show."

Hunter Brown, who was called up on Sept. 1 and part of the Astros' roster throughout the postseason, was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year for his time with Houston's Triple-A affiliate, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Brown's teammate, David Hensley, was selected to the PCL All-Star Team at shortstop, the Space Cowboys also announced. Hensley debuted on Aug. 27 for the 'Stros and played in the American League Division Series and World Series.

Space Cowboys pitcher Enoli Paredes, who appeared in just three big league games in 2022, garnered PCL honors for top reliever.

Brown, 24, who the PCL also named the top right-handed pitcher, recorded a 9-4 record in 14 starts for Sugar Land before being called up. He appeared in seven games, including two starts with winning decisions. He pitched in three postseason games, allowing only two total hits and three walks.

Hensley was a secondary utility player for the 'Stros, playing primarily as the designated hitter but also in the outfield and all infield positions except first base. The 26-year-old was able to rip two hits in his first two World Series games of his career.

