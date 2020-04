Sugar Land Skeeters hit home run for front-line workers

Alcohol Wipes

SUGAR LAND, TX (KTRK) -- Normally at this time of year, the Sugar Land Skeeters would be preparing for opening day. While COVID-19 may have pushed baseball season back this year, the team is still staying busy off the field.Constellation Field is serving as a drop-off site for personal protective equipment, which will be donated to Memorial Hermann health care workers. Between 10am-4pm Monday-Friday, you can visit the ticket office to donate unused, unopened PPE.All items will be inspected before donation to care delivery sites within the Memorial Hermann System.Items most needed include:For updates on the Sugar Land Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook , Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters ) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters ).