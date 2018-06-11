Assistant Chief Eric Robins was promoted to chief for the Sugarland Police Department, effective June 11."During the past several years, we've focused on developing leaders within our department," Assistant City Manager Doug Brinkley said. "Throughout this rigorous and extensive selection process, Eric excelled at demonstrating leadership, strategic foresight and a visionary approach to building on the recent achievements of our department and charting a path for future sustained success."Robins is a Houston native who has been with the Sugar Land Police Department since 1992.The police department says his many accomplishments have included implementing strategies and programs that directly contribute to Sugar Land achieving a crime rate for 2017 that was the lowest on record after hitting a 20-year low in 2016.In addition, Robins led technology initiatives such as red-light cameras that have resulted in a 58 percent reduction of accidents at targeted intersections, and a network of license plate recognition cameras that resulted in the arrests of more than nine criminals so far this year.Under his leadership, SLPD received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.Robins is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the Texas Police Chief's Association.