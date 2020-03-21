Mother charged after 4-year-old boy was found dead in Sugar Land home

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a Sugar Land home on Saturday morning, police say.Sugar Land police arrived at the home in the 5200 block Weatherstone Circle around 10:40 a.m. after the father arrived home and saw blood throughout the house.The child's mother was identified as 36-year-old Ritika Rohatgi Agrawal. She has been charged with murder.Agrawal was said to have injuries when authorities arrived on scene.The man saw Agrawal wandering around the home with self-inflicted cut wounds to her neck and wrists, authorities say.Police found the couple's 4-year-old son upstairs with his throat slit.Investigation was underway Saturday afternoon to determine what exactly happened.