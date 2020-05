Church in Sugar Land at risk of eviction for helping feed families in need

The RCCG Royal Priesthood church in Sugar Land has been working to help feed 1,000 families a day through its food distribution. Now, they are asking for the community’s help. Their story tonight at 6pm on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/9nEyJyKMGq — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) May 26, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A church in Sugar Land is asking the community for help after receiving a notice that its food distribution was in violation of the building lease.Pastor James Ekanem with RCCG Royal Priesthood Church said his fellowship has distributed food to the public for the past two years. However, since the COVID-19 crisis hit the Houston area, they are now seeing long lines of people in need.In partnership with the Houston Food Bank , Ekanem said the church is feeding about 1,000 families a day, Monday through Saturday.On Tuesday, the food bank delivered 37 pallets of food to give to families anxiously waiting in a long line alongside the shopping center.Ekanem said his landlord gave him a notice that claimed the traffic caused by the food distribution was too great for the parking lot space and it's causing a nuisance. In the letter, it stated the church's location at the Ashford Lake Shopping Center is to be "used as a church only," not a public food distribution site.The church has until June 5, 2020 to find a new location for the food distribution. If the church does not comply, it will be violating the lease.ABC13 reached out to the property manager and the landlord, Doreen Speidel. Speidel released this statement Tuesday afternoon:Pastor Ekanem is pleading with the public to help them relocate to a new building and continue their service to the community. They believe they found a place with several acres that can accommodate their food relief programs and other programs, but the church needs the community's help.