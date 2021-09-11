armed robbery

Exclusive video shows frightening moments Sugar Land mom gets robbed: 'My baby's in there!'

Video shows frightening moments Sugar Land mom gets robbed

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother living in Sugar Land came home from work Friday morning and was bum-rushed at her door by armed robbers. She shared the video exclusively with ABC13.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, was still shaking later on that evening.

She said she was robbed last December when she lived in The Heights. It's the reason she moved to the quiet community of Telfair.

However, now she's been victimized twice in less than one year. Her 9-year-old daughter was home both times.

The suspect flashed a gun while demanding the man's stuff, but that's when the customer pulled out his own gun and shot him in the face.



Ring surveillance video showed the victim coming home just before 2:30 a.m. As she went to unlock her front door, she realized she wasn't safe.

Two men with guns eventually cornered her and she pleaded with them for the sake of her daughter.

"No!" she begged. "My baby's in there! Please don't!"

Hearing her screams, the nanny inside opened the door.

That's when the gunmen shoved their way in. The frightening footage alarmed people who live nearby.

"We didn't hear anything, so this is what's shocking," said neighbor Mel DMello.

DMello said Telfair is typically a peaceful area and he didn't expect this type of danger so close to his doorstep.

"I don't know why, but I am hearing more of it all over the place. But Telfair? Never before. So, it is a bit shocking," he said.

No one inside his neighbor's home was hurt. The robbers ran out with the victim's designer purses in their arms.

Her final sobs and screams were for help.

She cried, "Someone call the police!"

Sugar Land police are investigating the crime.

If you recognize the robbers seen in the video or live in the area and have surveillance video related to the incident, you're urged to contact police.
