Study: Sleeping in on weekends could help you live longer

Grab the pillow and blanket. A new study shows that sleeping in on weekends are actually good for you.Researchers say getting more sleep on Saturday and Sunday morning may extend your life.According to a new study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, nearly 44,000 people were tested over a 13-year period during the findings.Researchers say those who slept in on weekend, but got less sleep during the week had the same mortality rate as those we get seven hours of sleep per night.