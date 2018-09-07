Students struck by car while crossing road in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after students were hit by a car in southwest Houston Friday morning.

This happened around 6:30 a.m. at Buffalo Speedway and West Bellfort.

Paramedics appeared to be treating at least one person on the sidewalk.

The driver involved tells Eyewitness News he was turning left onto Buffalo Speedway northbound when a group of students from Emery/Weiner Private School crossed the road and were hit.

There were no major injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene. He is talking with officers.

