Students struck by car while crossing road in southwest Houston

Authorities are investigating after students were hit by a car in southwest Houston Friday morning.This happened around 6:30 a.m. at Buffalo Speedway and West Bellfort.Paramedics appeared to be treating at least one person on the sidewalk.The driver involved tells Eyewitness News he was turning left onto Buffalo Speedway northbound when a group of students from Emery/Weiner Private School crossed the road and were hit.There were no major injuries.The driver stopped at the scene. He is talking with officers.