Student athletes evacuate charter bus before it bursts into flames

Student athletes evacuate charter bus before it bursts into flames.

WILSON COUNTY, North Carolina --
A team of student athletes from Virginia evacuated a charter bus before it went up in flames, according to a Facebook post.

The post said that 41 college athletes were on board. The athletes, who were from Hampton University, were riding back Saturday night following a track meet at the University of South Carolina.

The post said the bus driver helped evacuate the bus before it burst into flames.

Thanks to a quick evacuation, there were no injuries.

A new bus was reported to have been sent from Virginia to get the students back home.

