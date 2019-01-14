Student's death under investigation as fraternity is suspended

An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension.

An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension.

The university emailed the campus community regarding the student's death, but did not provide further details. It is cooperating with Irvine police in the investigation.

The Orange County coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Noah Domingo of La Crescenta.



Authorities said they responded to a call of a death investigation around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Domingo's off-campus home near Turtlerock Drive.

In a follow-up email, the university said Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was on interim suspension, which means all activities are halted until the investigation concludes.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and community of friends who have been impacted by this incident," the university email said.

The university also said it will be working with the Greek community to ensure members are "engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values."
