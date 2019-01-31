Student wounded after shooting at Atascocita High School

EMBED </>More Videos

One person injured after shooting at Atascocita High School

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A shooting at Atascocita High School on Thursday night has left a student wounded.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office stated deputies are responding to the campus.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooter reportedly left the scene and may be riding in a red Chevy Impala.

Deputies said the victim is a 16-year-old student who sustained a non-life threatening wound of his foot. He was also grazed across the torso. The shooting happened in the school parking lot.

If you have information, you are urged to call 713-221-6000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghigh schoolAtascocita
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders release list of accused clergy
Houston-area archbishop speaks after clergy abuse list released
Tiffany Smith, wife of former Houston Texans GM, dies
1 person dead after small plane crash near Katy
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo's statement on release of names
HPD Chief Acevedo addresses conspiracy theorists
List of clergy accused of sex abuse by Texas diocese
Show More
What to know about the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Abuse victims network reacts to clergy list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Montgomery Co. pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
More News