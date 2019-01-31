Student wounded after shooting at Atascocita High School

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --A shooting at Atascocita High School on Thursday night has left a student wounded.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office stated deputies are responding to the campus.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooter reportedly left the scene and may be riding in a red Chevy Impala.
Deputies said the victim is a 16-year-old student who sustained a non-life threatening wound of his foot. He was also grazed across the torso. The shooting happened in the school parking lot.
If you have information, you are urged to call 713-221-6000.
