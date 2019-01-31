Student wounded after shooting at Atascocita High School

Atascocita HS update: 1 student believed to be injured, not a life-threatening wound. Not an active shooting scene. Our deputies are now on the scene. Suspect(s) have fled the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ecumNoOucM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 1, 2019

UPDATE: Male student, 16, was shot in the foot and grazed across the torso. Wounds are not life threatening. Shooting occurred in the school parking lot. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 1, 2019

Deputies are responding to a reported shooting with one person wounded at Atascocita High School in @HumbleISD. Initial indication is that the shooter has fled the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gRJbSUvZsY — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 1, 2019

A shooting at Atascocita High School on Thursday night has left a student wounded.The Harris County Sheriff's Office stated deputies are responding to the campus.According to the sheriff's office, the shooter reportedly left the scene and may be riding in a red Chevy Impala.Deputies said the victim is a 16-year-old student who sustained a non-life threatening wound of his foot. He was also grazed across the torso. The shooting happened in the school parking lot.If you have information, you are urged to call 713-221-6000.